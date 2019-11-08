Bagnoli, Lucille M. MECHANICVILLE Lucille M. Bagnoli, 76, formerly of Mechanicville, died peacefully on November 2, 2019, in Parrish, Fla. Survivors include her husband Carmen Bagnoli; daughter MaryAnn (Mark) Hanson; brothers, John (Diane) DiSiena and David (Nadine) DiSiena; and sister-in-law Nan DiSiena. Calling hours on Saturday, November 16, from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. in All Saints on the Hudson Church, 121 N. Main St, Mechanicville. A funeral Mass will immediately follow the calling hours. Those wishing to remember Lucille in a special way are asked to support Tidewell Hospice, Philanthropy Department, 5955 Rand Boulevard, Sarasota, FL, 34238 in her memory.
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 8, 2019