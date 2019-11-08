Lucille M. Bagnoli

Service Information
DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, Inc.
39 South Main Street
Mechanicville, NY
12118
(518)-664-4500
Calling hours
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
All Saints on the Hudson Church
121 N. Main St
Mechanicville, NY
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
All Saints on the Hudson Church
121 N. Main St
Mechanicville, NY
View Map
Obituary
Bagnoli, Lucille M. MECHANICVILLE Lucille M. Bagnoli, 76, formerly of Mechanicville, died peacefully on November 2, 2019, in Parrish, Fla. Survivors include her husband Carmen Bagnoli; daughter MaryAnn (Mark) Hanson; brothers, John (Diane) DiSiena and David (Nadine) DiSiena; and sister-in-law Nan DiSiena. Calling hours on Saturday, November 16, from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. in All Saints on the Hudson Church, 121 N. Main St, Mechanicville. A funeral Mass will immediately follow the calling hours. Those wishing to remember Lucille in a special way are asked to support Tidewell Hospice, Philanthropy Department, 5955 Rand Boulevard, Sarasota, FL, 34238 in her memory.

Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 8, 2019
