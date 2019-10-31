Albany Times Union Obituaries
|
DUFRESNE FUNERAL HOME INC.
216 COLUMBIA STREET
Cohoes, NY 12047
518) 237-3231
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:30 PM
DUFRESNE FUNERAL HOME INC.
216 COLUMBIA STREET
Cohoes, NY 12047
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
6:30 PM
DUFRESNE FUNERAL HOME INC.
216 COLUMBIA STREET
Cohoes, NY 12047
View Map
Lucille M. Daignault Obituary
Daignault, Lucille M. RAVENA Lucille M. Daignault, 82 of Ravena and formerly of Waterford, passed away at her home on Thursday, October 24, 2019. She was born in Canada and was the daughter of the late Ernest and Albea Trembly Daignault. She was a unit manager at Blue Cross-Blue Shield. Lucille was president of the Albany Association of Women International Bowling Congress, at the time of her death, she was director of Albany USBC Bowling Congress, member of 600 Club, a member of Albany Board of USBC, past president of 700 Club of New York State, past secretary of Women's Bowling Association, and president of the Bowling Writers Association. She also enjoyed going to supper, playing Bingo at the Ravena Senior Center and interested in golf. She is survived by her niece, Jane Pailley of Clifton Park; and cousins, Lisa LaFaille LaForme, Natalie LaFaille, Mario LaFaille, Andree LaFaille and Jacques LaFaille all of Canada. The funeral service will be held on Friday, November 1, at 6:30 p.m. with Deacon Gerard Matthews officiating. The family will receive friends at the Dufresne Funeral Home, Inc., 216 Columbia St., Cohoes on Friday from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Inurnment in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Waterford at the convenience of the family. Friends who wish to remember Lucille in a special way may donate to an animal rescue organization in her memory. For condolences, visit dufresnefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019
