Service Information McVeigh Funeral Home 208 North Allen Street Albany , NY 12606 (518)-489-0188

Puleo, Lucille LOUDONVILLE Lucille Salamida Crodelle Puleo, 86, entered Eternal Life Saturday, August 17, 2019 surrounded by her family at home. Born in Albany, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Stella Piazza Salamida who in 1946 opened The Moon Restaurant in Albany. Lucille graduated from Cathedral Academy in Albany. She worked with her parents in the family restaurant and on October 1, 1979, opened D'Raymonds Restaurant in Loudonville with her husband, Raymond Crodelle. Since Ray's death in 2001 Lucille and her family have continued operating the restaurant in the same legendary way she did with Ray. Lucille was a longtime member of Wolfert's Roost Country Club. She enjoyed golfing, Bridge, traveling, and spending time with her family. She was the dear wife of the late Dr. James Puleo and the late Raymond Crodelle; loving mother of Raymond Crodelle, Maria Crodelle (Gregory) and Gregory Crodelle (Ann); cherished grandmother of Michael Crodelle, Nicholas Crodelle, Dana Barton, Jacqueline Wells, Katherine Crodelle, Joseph Crodelle, Kara Crodelle and Hannah Crodelle; beloved great- grandmother of Leila Crodelle DeVoe; cherished sister of Maria T. Heverly and the late Joanne Locker; stepmother of James, Michele, Stephanie, Alicia and Jennifer; many nieces, nephews, friends, and longtime customers survive Lucille. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Lucille's family Wednesday, August 21, from 4 to 6 p.m. at McVeigh Funeral Home, 208 North Allen Street, Albany, NY 12206. Funeral services Thursday, August 22, at 9:30 a.m. at McVeigh Funeral Home, Albany thence to St.Pius X Church, Loudonville at 10 a.m. where her funeral Mass will be celebrated. The Rite of Committal will be held in Calvary Cemetery, Glenmont immediately following the Mass. To leave a special message for the family, please visit











