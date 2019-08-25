Albany Times Union Obituaries
|
Lucille T. Sullivan


1929 - 2019
Lucille T. Sullivan Obituary
Sullivan, Lucille T. COHOES Lucille T. Sullivan, 89 of Cohoes, beloved wife of the late Eugene Sullivan died on Monday, August 19, 2019, at the Eddy Village Green, in Cohoes. Born in New York City on September 3, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Josephine (Falchiccio) Lanzaro. She was a homemaker who enjoyed raising her six children. Survivors include her children, Barbara (Tom) Shields, Dennis (Margaret) Sullivan, James (Deborah) Sullivan, Kevin Sullivan, Eugene (Michele) Sullivan, and Maureen (Edward) Deptulski. Lucille is also survived by 16 grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. There will be no local services for Lucille. Interment will be with her beloved Eugene in Resurrection Cemetery in East Farmingdale, N.Y. on September 7, 2019. Memorial contributions in Lucille's name may be made to the Community Hospice, Gift Processing Center, 310 S. Manning Blvd. Albany, NY, 12208. For directions, information, to light a memory candle or order flowers for the family please visit www.dufresneandcavanaugh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 25, 2019
