Martins, Lucio CORNWALLVILLE Lucio Martins, 89, passed away on September 15, 2019, at Albany Medical Center following a brief illness. He is survived by his sister Mary and her companion Frank; four sons, John, Lucio Jr., David, and Tony; three nephews, Roy, Frank, and George; a niece Christina; six grandchildren, Danielle, Christi, Lucio III, Samantha, Jillian, and Jessica; and two great-grandchildren, Alexia and Briella. Lucio was born and raised in Nabainhos, Portugal, the son of Eduardo and Libania. Becoming a U.S. citizen in his teens, he embarked on a series of endeavors and accomplishments. From tailor's apprentice to G.M. assemblyman to bar owner and construction carpenter, which included work on the World Trade Center towers and Yankee Stadium parking garage, Lucio was first and foremost a loyal husband and unwavering provider for his family. Mr. Martins had a passion for gardening, building, and a remarkable kinship with animals. Lucio was the quintessential "Jack of all trades." Calling hours will be held on Saturday, September 21, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the A. J. Cunningham Funeral Home, 4898 State Route 81, Greenville, followed by a funeral service at 12:30 p.m. He will then be buried in the Winston Cemetery in East Durham. Condolences may be posted at ajcunninghamfh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 20, 2019