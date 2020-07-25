1/1
Lucretia Anne (Scharf) Finkell
Finkell, Lucretia Anne (Scharf) ALBANY Lucretia Anne Finkell, 75, has joined the great wives, mothers, sisters, aunts, grandmothers and friends who have left us far too soon. She came to rest, for a time, on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Albany Medical Center. Born in Brooklyn, she was the daughter of the late Andrew and Lucretia Dailey Scharf. Lucretia graduated from Grover Cleveland High School and Queens College in Queens, where she was president of the Delta Zeta Sorority. She was an active member of St. James Episcopal Church, Elmhurst, Queens. Lucretia worked as a teacher for the New York City Public School System in Brooklyn; the Church Rock Elementary School in Gallup, N.M.; the Kingston City School District; and the Temple Israel Nursery School in Albany. Lucretia served as president of the PTA at Albany Public School 19, Hackett Middle School, and Albany High School, as well as president of the City Council PTA. In the mid-1990s, she was honored to be selected as a member of the Strategic Planning Committee for the Albany Public School System. Lucretia was a spirited, loyal supporter of Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Capital Region from its earliest days. She served as both a volunteer and board member. For over 20 years, she also acted as the chair for the Teddy Bear Banquet and Auction, a fundraiser she helped transform into the current Bids for Kids event. Actively involved with International Crossroads (Horizons International), Lucretia and Garry welcomed and befriended many international students from UAlbany and R.P.I. As a result, her family grew to include young adults in China, Europe and North Africa. Lucretia was an active member of Palatines to America, a German genealogy organization for which she recently became the membership chair of the New York Chapter. She greatly enjoyed learning about her German and Irish ancestors as well as connecting with her current extended family. Jesus and the Bible provided the foundation and guiding principles for Lucretia's life. One of her favorite scriptures was 1 Thessalonians 4:13-18 with its promise of eternal life in God's Kingdom. Most of all, she poured her life into her family. Lucretia was the incredible wife of Arthur Garry Finkell; remarkably patient mother of Seth D. Finkell (Sequoyah), Jared N. Finkell (Makenzie Weinman), Ethan G. Finkell (Julie) and Asher J. Finkell; world-famous grandmother to Devan, Isaac, Liam, Milo and Otto; sister of Andrew F. Scharf (Margaret) and Anita Baybick (Jeffrey), who was so dear to her. She is survived by many nieces, nephews, friends and colleagues. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Lucretia's family on Sunday, July 26, from 4 to 7 p.m. at McVeigh Funeral Home, 208 North Allen St., Albany. Please only enter the funeral home from the rear parking lot doorway; masks and social distancing are required and only 40 visitors will be allowed at a time. Funeral services on Monday, July 27, at 10 a.m. in the McVeigh Funeral Home. Interment will be held in Albany Rural Cemetery, immediately following the funeral service. Those wishing to remember Lucretia in a special way may send a contribution to Ronald McDonald House, 139 S. Lake Ave., Albany, NY, 12208. To leave a message for the family please visit www.McveighFuneralHome.com






Published in Albany Times Union from Jul. 25 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
26
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
McVeigh Funeral Home
JUL
27
Funeral service
10:00 AM
McVeigh Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
McVeigh Funeral Home
208 North Allen Street
Albany, NY 12206
(518) 489-0188
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

3 entries
July 25, 2020
Whispering Love Arrangement - BASKET INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Jenelle Pointer
July 25, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Minnie Catoe
July 25, 2020
Please accept my loving condolences at this sad time. You are all in my thoughts.

Mrs. Margaret King ( from Hackett)
Margaret Lamar King
Friend
