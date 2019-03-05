Ciani, Lucy A. ALBANY Lucy A. Ciani, 91, entered eternal life on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Ellis Hospital after a brief illness. Born in Albany, she was the daughter of the late Antonio and Antoinette Piombino Paolucci. Lucy retired from the City of Albany as a clerk. She enjoyed needle point, crocheting and visiting family in California. She was happiest when spending time with her family, especially with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren both here and California. She was the wife of the late Ralph A. Ciani; mother of Francis P. Ciani (late Jean), Lucy Ann Mazzaferro (Tom) and Ann Marie Greene (Steve); beloved grandmother of Jana Brodock (Jason), Michael Ciani, Amy Shalett (Jesse), Theresa Barbera (Joey), Laura Hutnick (Pat), Matthew Greene, Paige Natole and Benjamin Greene; sister of the late Anthony Paolucci, Andrew Paolucci, Philomena DiLello, Vincenza Geraci and Anna Driscoll; several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews survive Lucy. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Lucy's family on Tuesday, March 5, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the McVeigh Funeral Home, 208 North Allen St., Albany. Funeral services on Wednesday, March 6, at 8:45 a.m. at the McVeigh Funeral Home, thence to the Historic Church of St. Mary on Capitol Hill, Albany at 9:30 a.m. where her funeral Mass will be celebrated. The Rite of Committal will be held in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands immediately following the funeral Mass. Those wishing to remember Lucy in a special way may send a contribution to Heritage Home for Women, 1519 Union St., Schenectady, NY, 12309. To leave a special message for the family, light a virtual candle, obtain directions, or view other helpful services please visit www.McveighFuneralHome.com
