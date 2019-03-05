Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lucy A. Ciani. View Sign

Ciani, Lucy A. ALBANY Lucy A. Ciani, 91, entered eternal life on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Ellis Hospital after a brief illness. Born in Albany, she was the daughter of the late Antonio and Antoinette Piombino Paolucci. Lucy retired from the City of Albany as a clerk. She enjoyed needle point, crocheting and visiting family in California. She was happiest when spending time with her family, especially with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren both here and California. She was the wife of the late Ralph A. Ciani; mother of Francis P. Ciani (late Jean), Lucy Ann Mazzaferro (Tom) and Ann Marie Greene (Steve); beloved grandmother of Jana Brodock (Jason), Michael Ciani, Amy Shalett (Jesse), Theresa Barbera (Joey), Laura Hutnick (Pat), Matthew Greene, Paige Natole and Benjamin Greene; sister of the late Anthony Paolucci, Andrew Paolucci, Philomena DiLello, Vincenza Geraci and Anna Driscoll; several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews survive Lucy. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Lucy's family on Tuesday, March 5, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the McVeigh Funeral Home, 208 North Allen St., Albany. Funeral services on Wednesday, March 6, at 8:45 a.m. at the McVeigh Funeral Home, thence to the Historic Church of St. Mary on Capitol Hill, Albany at 9:30 a.m. where her funeral Mass will be celebrated. The Rite of Committal will be held in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands immediately following the funeral Mass. Those wishing to remember Lucy in a special way may send a contribution to Heritage Home for Women, 1519 Union St., Schenectady, NY, 12309. To leave a special message for the family, light a virtual candle, obtain directions, or view other helpful services please visit











Ciani, Lucy A. ALBANY Lucy A. Ciani, 91, entered eternal life on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Ellis Hospital after a brief illness. Born in Albany, she was the daughter of the late Antonio and Antoinette Piombino Paolucci. Lucy retired from the City of Albany as a clerk. She enjoyed needle point, crocheting and visiting family in California. She was happiest when spending time with her family, especially with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren both here and California. She was the wife of the late Ralph A. Ciani; mother of Francis P. Ciani (late Jean), Lucy Ann Mazzaferro (Tom) and Ann Marie Greene (Steve); beloved grandmother of Jana Brodock (Jason), Michael Ciani, Amy Shalett (Jesse), Theresa Barbera (Joey), Laura Hutnick (Pat), Matthew Greene, Paige Natole and Benjamin Greene; sister of the late Anthony Paolucci, Andrew Paolucci, Philomena DiLello, Vincenza Geraci and Anna Driscoll; several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews survive Lucy. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Lucy's family on Tuesday, March 5, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the McVeigh Funeral Home, 208 North Allen St., Albany. Funeral services on Wednesday, March 6, at 8:45 a.m. at the McVeigh Funeral Home, thence to the Historic Church of St. Mary on Capitol Hill, Albany at 9:30 a.m. where her funeral Mass will be celebrated. The Rite of Committal will be held in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands immediately following the funeral Mass. Those wishing to remember Lucy in a special way may send a contribution to Heritage Home for Women, 1519 Union St., Schenectady, NY, 12309. To leave a special message for the family, light a virtual candle, obtain directions, or view other helpful services please visit www.McveighFuneralHome.com Funeral Home McVeigh Funeral Home

208 North Allen Street

Albany , NY 12206

(518) 489-0188 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Albany Times Union from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close