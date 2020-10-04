Gaskell, Lucy Blake WEST SAND LAKE Lucy Blake Gaskell, 81 of West Sand Lake, passed away on September 26, 2020, at Ludder's Country Homes. Lucy was born on September 14, 1939, in West Burke, Vt. to Bernard and Barbara Blake. On June 14, 1959, she married David Gaskell, of West Burke, and moved with him to Amherst, Mass., then Ithaca, and eventually to the Capital District. Lucy and David had three children. The family moved to Nassau in 1970 and Lucy and David moved to West Sand Lake in 1988. In the early 1970s, Lucy pursued her dream of becoming a nurse, and she graduated from Hudson Valley Community College with a nursing degree in 1975. She worked as a registered nurse at Memorial Hospital until 1998. In 2014, Lucy was diagnosed with Alzheimer's Disease. Lucy is survived by her loving husband, David Gaskell; by her three children, Tamara Gaskell of Hillsdale, N.Y., Jeffrey Gaskell and his wife, Karen, of Nassau, and Gregory Gaskell and his wife, Denise, of Glenville; and by four grandchildren. She is also survived by her two sisters, Ruth Welch, of East Burke, Vt., and Eleanor Little, of Mesa, Ariz. A celebration of Lucy's life will be held in West Burke, Vt. on October 10. Memorial donations in Lucy's name may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
of Northeastern New York, 4 Pine West Plaza, Suite 405, Albany, NY, 12205.