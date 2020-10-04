1/1
Lucy Blake Gaskell
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lucy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gaskell, Lucy Blake WEST SAND LAKE Lucy Blake Gaskell, 81 of West Sand Lake, passed away on September 26, 2020, at Ludder's Country Homes. Lucy was born on September 14, 1939, in West Burke, Vt. to Bernard and Barbara Blake. On June 14, 1959, she married David Gaskell, of West Burke, and moved with him to Amherst, Mass., then Ithaca, and eventually to the Capital District. Lucy and David had three children. The family moved to Nassau in 1970 and Lucy and David moved to West Sand Lake in 1988. In the early 1970s, Lucy pursued her dream of becoming a nurse, and she graduated from Hudson Valley Community College with a nursing degree in 1975. She worked as a registered nurse at Memorial Hospital until 1998. In 2014, Lucy was diagnosed with Alzheimer's Disease. Lucy is survived by her loving husband, David Gaskell; by her three children, Tamara Gaskell of Hillsdale, N.Y., Jeffrey Gaskell and his wife, Karen, of Nassau, and Gregory Gaskell and his wife, Denise, of Glenville; and by four grandchildren. She is also survived by her two sisters, Ruth Welch, of East Burke, Vt., and Eleanor Little, of Mesa, Ariz. A celebration of Lucy's life will be held in West Burke, Vt. on October 10. Memorial donations in Lucy's name may be made to the Alzheimer's Association of Northeastern New York, 4 Pine West Plaza, Suite 405, Albany, NY, 12205.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved