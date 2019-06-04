Mazone, Lucy Grimaldi ALBANY Lucy Grimaldi Mazone, born June 30, 1928, in Albany, N.Y., passed peacefully, surrounded by loving family on Sunday, June 2, 2019. She was a lifelong resident of Albany. She was married for 50 years to Carmen Mazone who predeceased her in 1999. She is survived by her siblings, Roseann (Robert) Bink and Diane Everhart; and several nieces and nephews and grand nieces. Lucy was predeceased by her parents, Anna and Samuel Grimaldi; and siblings, Philomena Presti, Joseph Grimaldi, Samuel Grimaldi and Henry Grimaldi. She was a loving sister, aunt and great-aunt. She had a love for gardening, particularly her rose garden, spending time with her nieces and nephews and enjoyed watching the Pittsburgh Steelers. Lucy was a resident at the Teresian House for six years. A memorial service will be held at New Comer Funeral Home 343 New Karner Road Colonie on Thursday, June 6, at 6 p.m., calling hours will be 4-6 p.m. preceeding the memorial service. The family would like to thank the second floor staff at the Teresian House for their caring and compassion during this difficult time. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Teresian House. To leave a special message for the family please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on June 4, 2019