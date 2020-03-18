Pipino, Lucy J. CLIFTON PARK Lucy J. Pipino, age 87 of Clifton Park, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 16, 2020. Born on December 12, 1932, in Cohoes, she was the daughter of the late Emilio and Raffella Suraci. She was predeceased by her husband Henry Pipino; sisters Mary, Carmella, and Catherine; and her son-in-law Frederick Smith. Lucy dedicated her life to raising her family. She was a devout Catholic, and prayed the rosary every day. She is survived by her daughter Jamie Smith; sons, Henry and Ralph Pipino; brother Emilio Suraci; her grandsons, RJ (Crystal) Pipino, and Adam Pipino; and her great-grandchildren, Adrianna and Keegan. A calling hour will be held on Thursday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Catricala Funeral Home Inc., 1597 Route 9, in Clifton Park. The funeral Mass will be private. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Waterford. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Foundation Fighting Blindness by going to www.fightingblindness.org. To express condolences, please visit catricalafuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 18, 2020