Lucy M. Goitz

Guest Book
  • "Rosie and Family so sorry for your loss. Your mom was a..."
    - Carm Fusco
Service Information
Dreis Funeral Home
208 N Allen St
Albany, NY
12206
(518)-463-5735
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dreis Funeral Home
208 N Allen St
Albany, NY 12206
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
9:30 AM
Dreis Funeral Home
208 N Allen St
Albany, NY 12206
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Christ Our Light Church
Obituary
Goitz, Lucy M. ALBANY Lucy M. Goitz, 93, entered eternal life June 22, 2019. Born in Schenectady she was the daughter of Joseph and Bridget Bruno Carriero. Wife of the late Michael Goitz; mother of Paula Hemenway (late Ronald), Rosemarie Fusco (Ralph) and Dorothy DeRuscio (Michael); five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren survive. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Lucy's family June 26, 5-8 p.m. at Dreis Funeral Home, 208 North Allen St., Albany. Funeral services June 27, at 9:30 a.m. at Dreis Funeral Home thence to Christ Our Light Church at 10 a.m. where her funeral Mass will be celebrated. The Rite of Committal will be held at Our Lady of Angels Cemetery.

Published in Albany Times Union on June 26, 2019
