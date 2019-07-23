Milanese, Lucy LATHAM Lucy Brownell Milanese passed away on July 21, 2019, at Schuyler Ridge in Clifton Park, 11 months after the death of her beloved husband, John R. Milanese. Lucy was born in May of 1925 in Easton, N.Y. She was the daughter of Horton Brownell and Irene Brownell Ford; and was predeceased by her brother, L. Stanley Brownell. Lucy graduated from Greenwich High School. In her younger years, she worked as an advertising editor at The Troy Record and as a supervisor at New York Telephone. Later, Lucy was a homemaker and licensed real estate agent with Milanese Realty. John and Lucy moved to Latham in 1960. They leave behind two daughters, Julie (Daniel) Harris of Saratoga Springs and Lisa (Philip) Evans of Halfmoon; two granddaughters, Jessica Harris (Fabio) Campagna, and Alison (Josh) Witmer; as well as three great-grandchildren, Federico and Daphne Campagna, and Henry John Witmer. John and Lucy were also aunt and uncle to a large extended family of nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the staff at Schuyler Ridge Residential Healthcare and The Community Hospice for their care and support over the past year and a half. Funeral arrangements are private and are being made through Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home of Latham. Lucy's burial will be in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery alongside her husband, John. For directions, information or to light a memory candle for the family please visit dufresneandcavanaugh.com. Published in Albany Times Union on July 23, 2019