1/1
Lucy R. LaRusso
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lucy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LaRusso, Lucy R. PETERSBURGH Lucy R. LaRusso passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 17, 2020, at the age of 98. Lucy was predeceased by her parents, Cono Brigante and Louise Vigilante; her husband, John J. LaRusso; and her siblings, Margaret Brigante, Millie Santarsiero, Angie DeShane, and Patsy and Anthony Brigante. She is survived by her children, Patricia (Herbert) Mace, John (Joan) LaRusso, Vincent (Marie) LaRusso, and Josephine (Ray) Coleman; 12 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren. Lucy was born in Brooklyn, and in 1945 married her husband and lived in Portchester, N.Y. for 10 years where they had three children. In 1955, they moved to Harrison, N.Y. where they added another child. Lucy worked as a dental assistant for 12 years and was a den mother for the Cub Scouts. In 1980, Lucy and John moved next door to their daughter in Petersburgh to help their family in raising their six children. Lucy later became the president of The Petersburgh Sunshine Seniors. As president, she dedicated much of her time to planning activities and especially enjoyed putting together trips to the casino. Lucy was a go-getter who made things happen. She was always around to lend a helping hand and received numerous awards and certificates for her volunteer work. Lucy was at her happiest when she was spending time with her family, cooking, crocheting, playing bocci, dancing, and playing cards with her grandchildren. She will be missed by many. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 22, from 1 until 4 p.m. at Thomas M. Barber Funeral Home, 66 Armsby Road, Petersburgh. A prayer service will conclude the visitation at 4 p.m. with interment following in Meadowlawn Cemetery, Petersburgh. Condolence book at parkerbrosmemorial.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
22
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Thomas M. Barber Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
22
Prayer Service
04:00 PM
Thomas M. Barber Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Thomas M. Barber Funeral Home
66 Armsby Road
Petersburgh, NY 12138
(518) 658-3751
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 20, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of Thomas M. Barber Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved