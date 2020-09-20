LaRusso, Lucy R. PETERSBURGH Lucy R. LaRusso passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 17, 2020, at the age of 98. Lucy was predeceased by her parents, Cono Brigante and Louise Vigilante; her husband, John J. LaRusso; and her siblings, Margaret Brigante, Millie Santarsiero, Angie DeShane, and Patsy and Anthony Brigante. She is survived by her children, Patricia (Herbert) Mace, John (Joan) LaRusso, Vincent (Marie) LaRusso, and Josephine (Ray) Coleman; 12 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren. Lucy was born in Brooklyn, and in 1945 married her husband and lived in Portchester, N.Y. for 10 years where they had three children. In 1955, they moved to Harrison, N.Y. where they added another child. Lucy worked as a dental assistant for 12 years and was a den mother for the Cub Scouts. In 1980, Lucy and John moved next door to their daughter in Petersburgh to help their family in raising their six children. Lucy later became the president of The Petersburgh Sunshine Seniors. As president, she dedicated much of her time to planning activities and especially enjoyed putting together trips to the casino. Lucy was a go-getter who made things happen. She was always around to lend a helping hand and received numerous awards and certificates for her volunteer work. Lucy was at her happiest when she was spending time with her family, cooking, crocheting, playing bocci, dancing, and playing cards with her grandchildren. She will be missed by many. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 22, from 1 until 4 p.m. at Thomas M. Barber Funeral Home, 66 Armsby Road, Petersburgh. A prayer service will conclude the visitation at 4 p.m. with interment following in Meadowlawn Cemetery, Petersburgh. Condolence book at parkerbrosmemorial.com
