Lucy Yakowenko
1922 - 2020
Yakowenko, Lucy SARATOGA SPRINGS Lucy Yakowenko, 97 of Saratoga Lake, died peacefully at Saratoga Hospital on July 4, 2020, with her loving daughter by her side, from complications of a recent fall and hip injury. Born in New York City on August 22, 1922, daughter of the late Guiseppe and Guiseppa LaCugna, Lucy grew up in New York City, raised her family there and had just recently moved to Saratoga Springs. She was a seamstress most of her working career, working for various companies. Lucy and her husband Peter had a summer camp on Saratoga Lake since the early 1950s and enjoyed their summers there. While at camp, she enjoyed fishing on the lake. She also was skilled in knitting and crocheting. She would also spend countless hours on her Kindle and Ipad. Lucy was happiest in her trips to the casino, which she visited several times a week with her daughter. Happily, her most recent trip just before the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a major jackpot. She was also very fond of Nero's Italian Steakhouse in Atlantic City. A devout Catholic, Lucy lived a very Christian life and found deep comfort in her love of God. Lucy was predeceased by her husband Peter Yakowenko who died in 2003; as well as siblings, Charles LaCugna, Betty Nazzari and Antoinette Norelli. Survivors include her daughter Mary Jo Yakowenko; godchildren, Nina Azzu, Renee Welch, Crucy Riley and Craig Caras; dear friend Drinda Santandera, who she loved like a daughter, and several nieces and nephews. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held in All Saints on the Hudson Church, Stillwater with burial to follow in the Saratoga National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church, 3159 Route 9N, Greenfield Center, NY, 12833 in loving memory of Lucy Yakowenko. To leave condolences or a kind word, visit www.devito-salvadorefh.com.




Published in Albany Times Union on Jul. 10, 2020.
