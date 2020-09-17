Maceli, Luigi "Gino" LATHAM Luigi "Gino" Maceli, 78 of Latham, beloved husband of Tina Manuli Maceli, entered into eternal life on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at his home in Latham with his loving family at his side. Born in Ponza, Italy on September 10, 1942, he was the son of the late Paolo and Alma Galano Maceli. He married his beloved Tina Manuli Maceli on November 30, 1968. He served his country during the Korean War in the United States Army from 1964 to 1966. Mr. Maceli was employed by the United States Department of Agriculture for over 20 years. Gino and his beloved wife Tina were the owners and operators of Juliet House of Brides in Latham for many years until his retirement. Survivors in addition to his wife include his loving sons, Paul (Jessica) Maceli and Anthony (Amy Karpati) Maceli; his cherished granddaughter Arietta Maceli; his sisters, Antoinette (Dennis) Najar and Tina (Joe) Tonetti; and his brother Peter (Pei-Ling Lue) Maceli. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, September 18, at 11 a.m. in Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 498 Watervliet Shaker Rd., Latham. Masks and social distancing are required, and church attendance is limited to 50 occupants. Interment will be in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery in Colonie. The family has requested no flowers. For directions, information or to light a memory candle for the family please visit dufresneandcavanaugh.com
.