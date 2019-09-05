Novembre, Luigi GIOIOSA JONICA, CALABRIA, Italy Luigi Novembre, 81, passed away on August 18, 2019. He was the loving and devoted husband of Gina Sainato Novembre; loving father of the late Rosanna (Pietro); father of Francesco (Rosamaria); and survived by five grandchildren. He is also survived by his brothers-in-law, Francesco Sainato (Aurelia), Nicola Sainato (Margerita), Raffale Sainato (Michelle), and Corrado Sainato (Ellen) of Albany, and was the brother-in-law of Rosa Agostino (Rocco), Vincenzo Sainato (Rina), Teresa Circosta (Vincenzo) and Luciano Sainato (Stefania) of Italy; and also survived by many nieces and nephews. A Mass will be held on Saturday, September 7, at 10:30 a.m. in St. Pius X Church, 23 Crumitie Rd, Loundonville.
Published in Albany Times Union from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019