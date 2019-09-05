Luigi Novembre

Service Information
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Pius X Church
23 Crumitie Rd
Loundonville, NY
Obituary
Novembre, Luigi GIOIOSA JONICA, CALABRIA, Italy Luigi Novembre, 81, passed away on August 18, 2019. He was the loving and devoted husband of Gina Sainato Novembre; loving father of the late Rosanna (Pietro); father of Francesco (Rosamaria); and survived by five grandchildren. He is also survived by his brothers-in-law, Francesco Sainato (Aurelia), Nicola Sainato (Margerita), Raffale Sainato (Michelle), and Corrado Sainato (Ellen) of Albany, and was the brother-in-law of Rosa Agostino (Rocco), Vincenzo Sainato (Rina), Teresa Circosta (Vincenzo) and Luciano Sainato (Stefania) of Italy; and also survived by many nieces and nephews. A Mass will be held on Saturday, September 7, at 10:30 a.m. in St. Pius X Church, 23 Crumitie Rd, Loundonville.
Published in Albany Times Union from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019
