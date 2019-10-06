Paniccia, Luigi "Lou" COLONIE Luigi "Lou" Paniccia, age 76, died on October 2, 2019. Born on February 13, 1943, in Veroli, Italy, he was the son of Sante and Lidia Paniccia. He was reunited with his beloved wife of 41 years Bonita "Bonnie" who predeceased him 16 years ago. Lou is survived by his sons, Anthony and Joseph (Sara); his four grandchildren, Aaron (Tricia), Joseph, Andrew and poppas princess Mia. In addition to his sons and their families he is survived by his brother Edward (Sandy) Paniccia; and was predeceased by one brother Americo. The Paniccia family would like to express a heartfelt thank you to the SICU team (B2) of Albany Medical Center for the loving compassionate care they provided. Relatives and friends may call from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. on Tuesday, October 8, at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd, Colonie. Prayers will be offered at the mausoleum in Memory Gardens in Colonie at 12:30 p.m. If you wish, please make a donation in Lou's name to the . To leave a special message for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 6, 2019