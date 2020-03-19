LaSanta, Luis R. Jr. MILLBROOK Luis R. LaSanta Jr., 43, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at his home in Millbrook, N.Y. Born in Albany, he was the son of Barbara LaSanta of Latham and the late Luis R. LaSanta Sr. In his early years, Luis worked several jobs here in Albany while attending college before settling in New York City. He worked for a number of years as an accountant in New York City. Luis graduated from SUNY at Old Westbury with a bachelor's degree in accounting. He was an entrepreneur and loved to decorate and design. Luis was forthright, compassionate, artistic and caring. He was a devoted son, brother and friend to all who knew him. Luis was loved by all and will be dearly missed. Luis was the brother of Jose Martinez and his wife Anjelieeque of Colonie, Juanita Carey and her partner Kevin Quintal of Watervliet and Pablito LaSanta of Troy. He is also survived by several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be private in accordance with mandated gatherings. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 4 Atrium Dr., Suite 100, Albany, NY, 12205 in memory of Luis R. LaSanta Jr. To view a video celebration of Luis' life, visit www.CannonFuneral.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 19, 2020