|
|
Monette, Luise E. SARATOGA SPRINGS Luise E. Monette, 83, passed away peacefully at home, on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. Born on July 19, 1936, in Furth, Germany, Luise was the daughter of Johann Holzberger and Anna Margarete Elsa (Else) Romer. She grew up on the same neighborhood block as Henry Kissinger. Her early memories of living through World War II include being woken up many nights to rush to a nearby bomb shelter. Her main concern was keeping her pet dog safe, and then (because she was so tired) trying to go back to sleep. Thankfully, her neighborhood was never bombed. Later on, as a young woman, Luise fell in love with an American boy who was serving in the U.S. Air Force, stationed in Germany. This American boy (Robert Monette) was a native of Saratoga Springs, and he brought her back to his hometown where they married and became the parents of two children. She was a devoted parent who did everything for her family, including taking her daughter to ballet and tap dancing lessons, and summer camp (Camp Saradac). She also took her son to basketball practice, and helped both children with their German homework. In short, she gave everything for her family. Luise was a dedicated worker, employed for more than three decades at Mother Goldsmith's Restaurant, and then for nearly two decades at the Prime Hotel. She loved her job as a waitress, enjoyed keeping her customers happy, and embraced the high volume and pace of August racing season. Her primary roles of working breakfast and lunch hours expanded when her teenage son needed braces. In order to pay for the procedure, Luise picked up an additional shift on Friday nights. Never afraid of hard work, she sacrificed for her family whenever needed. She was predeceased by her parents; and by her husband Robert, who passed away at the young age of 45, in 1981. She is survived by her loving family: son Mark; daughter Michele; six grandchildren, Elisabeth, Bobby, Mark, Greta, Glenn, and Max; and her son-in-law, Glenn. Other than a few years in Albany and Schenectady, Luise lived nearly her entire adult life in Saratoga Springs, after coming over from Germany. At the end, she took great comfort in the home she and her son had proudly purchased in 1994.Retired in 2012, she enjoyed reading Mitch Albom books, and the "Crazy Rich Asians" book series, watching her favorite daytime drama "General Hospital," and spending time with family and her cats. After bravely battling cancer for the past eight years, her family wants to thank all of her caring doctors, nurses, and staff who helped her throughout. Many times they expressed amazement in how "strong and feisty" Luise was, and would also comment on how she would work on her crossword puzzles during chemotherapy treatments, impressed at her confidence that she could complete them in ink, rather than using a pencil. In the end, she expressed that she was tired, and simply wanted to sleep: surrounded by her son, her beautiful five cats, Lola, Mowgli, Sarah, Felix, and Baby, and the loving memory of one other cat, Ashley, who Luise now meets on the Rainbow Bridge. Yours was a life well-lived, and everyone who met you is better for knowing you. You are loved by many, and will be missed by everybody in your life. God bless you, Mom. May you find eternal rest and peace. Memorial contributions may be made to the Ballston Spa Veterinary Clinic, the Adirondack Veterinary Clinic, or any organization that shelters and cares for cats; or the . These are two causes that were near and dear to Luise. Arrangements are under the direction of the William J. Burke & Sons/Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Homes of 628 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY, 12866. (518) 584-5373. Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 8, 2019