Grace, Lydia Libby PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. Lydia Libby Grace, 85 of Port St. Lucie, Fla. and formerly of Long Branch, N.J., went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 10, 2019. Lydia Libby Marinello was born in Mechanicville and resided there before moving to Long Branch in 1956. Mrs. Grace loved children and did babysitting for many of the children in her neighborhood. She was also a graduate of Mechanicville High School and a member of the Long Branch Gospel Hall since 1956. Mrs. Grace was pre-deceased by her husband, Paul Grace, in 2008 and her parents, Frank and Genevieve Marinello. She is survived by her daughter, Paulette and husband Jim Slocum; her son, Stephen and wife Debbie Grace; her brother, Frank and wife Joann Marinello; her grandchildren, Heather and Eric Feinstein, Brienne Slocum, Jeremy Slocum, Anthony Grace and Vincent Grace; along with several nieces and nephews. Relatives & friends are invited to call at the Fiore Funeral Home, 882 Broadway, West Long Branch, NJ on Friday from 7-9 p.m. Graveside services and entombment will take place on Saturday at 10 a.m. in Woodbine Mausoleum, Oceanport, N.J. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America at alzfdn.org.
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 24, 2019