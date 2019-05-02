Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lydia McLaughlin. View Sign Service Information Meyers Funeral Home, Ltd. 741 Delaware Avenue Delmar , NY 12054 (518)-439-5560 Send Flowers Obituary

McLaughlin, Lydia DELMAR Lydia McLaughlin passed away at home on April 27, 2019, after a long courageous battle with cancer. She was born in New York City in 1952, the daughter of the late Elias and Claudia Drozdowycz. A few years later, her family moved upstate to a more rural setting. She graduated from Coxsackie Athens High School and went on to earn her R.N. designation from Albany Medical Nursing School in 1973. Her real passion was in the legal field, however, and she worked for most of her career as a legal secretary for a number of law firms in the Albany area. Her favorite pastimes were reading, working on the computer and doing crafts. Lydia will always be remembered for her contagious smile, strong work ethic and regard for the welfare of others. She is survived by her husband John and their three sons and wives, Brian and Diane McLaughlin, Sean and Tracey McLaughlin, Kevin and Alvia McLaughlin, as well as four grandchildren. Her husband John would like to thank Dr. Ami Negandhi and staff at St. Peter's Hospital for their continued care and services, and especially Community Hospice with their wonderful nurses who showed warm compassion and provided excellent dedicated care to Lydia in her time of need. Per her wishes, there will be no funeral services. Those who wish, may make a donation in Lydia's memory to Community Hospice, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208.







