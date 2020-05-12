VanAlstyne, Lyn OLD CHATHAM Lyn VanAlstyne, daughter of Allen and Joan VanAlstyne, died May 9, 2020, at her home in Old Chatham. She was born in Tenafly, N.J. on May 9, 1953. She grew up in Kinderhook and graduated from Ichabod Crane High School in 1971. After living in California, she returned to Columbia County where she taught P.E. for 38 years at Ichabod Crane. She coached volleyball and was proud to have introduced Yoga to many students over the years. Lyn loved to sing as well as swim. She spent part of every summer, every year of her life, at the family cottage in the Thousand Islands. Lyn is survived by her husband, Dean Hurley; sons, Eben and Mason, his partner Marjorie Johnson; her sister, Lori Slavin (Jeff); and brothers, David VanAlstyne (Stephany) and Dean VanAlstyne (Miji). She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. We wish to extend our gratitude to Jane, Vicki, and Rose of Community Hospice and also Marjorie Johnson for the loving care she gave Lyn over the last two weeks of her life. We also wish to thank all her friends who helped her and Dean with groceries and supplies during this pandemic. Private memorial services will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to Community Hospice of Columbia Greene, 47 Liberty St., Catskill, NY, 12414 or Planned Parenthood Hudson, 804 Columbia St., Hudson, NY, 12534. Arrangements are under the direction of the Raymond E. Bond Funeral Home, Valatie.