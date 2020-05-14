Sipperly, Lynda Marie CASTLETON Lynda Marie Sipperly died peacefully on May 8, 2020, just one month after celebrating her 59th birthday. Lynda was the beloved daughter of Donald and Margaret (Tully) Sipperly. Blessed with the bluest of eyes, beautiful smile and spirited personality, Lynda was the apple of her father's eye and her mother's special companion. Her family will remember Lynda for her abilities to take on the challenges that life presented with dignity and grace. She was predeceased by her father Donald F. Sipperly on March 9, 2020. She leaves behind her mother, Margaret; and her sisters, Mary Ellen, Kathaleen, Carolyn, and Amy in addition to several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Lynda's family would like to thank all those at Schodack Living Resources who cared for her over the years. In keeping with the family's wishes, a private service will be held at a later date. Contributions in Lynda's memory may be made to Living Resources Foundation, 300 Washington Ave. Extension, Albany, NY, 12203. To leave a message of condolence for the family online please visit parkerbrosmemorial.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union from May 14 to May 17, 2020.