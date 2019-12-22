Albany Times Union Obituaries
|
Daly Funeral Home Inc. - Schenectady
242 McClellan Street
Schenectady, NY 12304
(518) 374-1600
Calling hours
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Daly Funeral Home Inc. - Schenectady
242 McClellan Street
Schenectady, NY 12304
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
6:00 PM
Daly Funeral Home Inc. - Schenectady
242 McClellan Street
Schenectady, NY 12304
Lynda Tedford Obituary
Tedford, Lynda ROTTERDAM Lynda Ann Tedford, 79, passed away on Thursday, December 19, 2019. Lynda was born in Lansingburgh, the daughter of the late Harvey and Catherine Heffner, and graduated from Draper High School. Lynda and her husband Marshall started their life off in Iceland and have also lived in Maryland, Pennsylvania and Pensacola, Fla., courtesy of Marshall's service in the U.S. Navy, before settling down in Rotterdam. Lynda worked in retail sales management for many years, most notably with Bee-Line Fashions and Caldor. She was active with the Home Bureau, especially the Katy Dids, a Mohonasen High School Music Parent and was an avid N.Y. Yankees fan. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Marshall; their children: Lori (Sharon) Tedford, Michael (Jean) Tedford and Jason (Anne) Tedford; grandchildren: Brandon, Jonathon, David, Kendra, Jackson, Kaitlyn, Michael, Joseph, Nicholas, Christian, Olivia and Liam; and cousin Joyce (Ed) Griesemer and their family. The funeral service will be on Monday at 6 p.m. in the Daly Funeral Home, 242 McClellan St., Schenectady. Calling hours will precede the service from 4 to 6 p.m. on Monday. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. To leave a special message for the family online, visit DalyFuneralHome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 22, 2019
