Lynn Anne Richmond
1961 - 2020
Richmond, Lynn Anne MENANDS Lynn Anne Richmond, 58 of Menands, entered into eternal life on Sunday, June 21, 2020, at St. Peter's Hospital. Born in Albany, on November 13, 1961, she was the daughter of Frederick d'Este Richmond and M. Anne (Garry) Richmond. Lynn was the longtime companion Joseph R. Martin with whom she spent many wonderful years. A graduate of the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York City, she had a love for fashion and clothing. Lynn worked in the retail clothing field for many years at places that include Honingsbaum's, Spector's, Jean Lewis Maloy and Donna Karan. Lynn was a very social person who loved people. She met many along the way in her retail career and during the many nights she spent working in the family's restaurant, Ogden's. Survivors in addition to her parents include her sister Lisa Marie Richmond and a large family with numerous cousins. Lynn always had a special place in her heart for all dogs, especially her beloved wire fox terriers. Memorial services will be held Friday, June 26, at 9:30 a.m. in the St. Mary of the Angel's Chapel at Siena College, 515 Loudon Road, Loudonville. There will be no calling hours. For directions, information, or to light a memory candle for the family please visit dufresneandcavanaugh.com.






Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Memorial service
09:30 AM
St. Mary of the Angel's Chapel at Siena College
