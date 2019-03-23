Buck, Lynn CLIFTON PARK Lynn Buck, age 87 of Clifton Park, formerly of Colonie passed away peacefully on the first day of Spring, Wednesday, March 20, 2019. Born in Albany on February 10, 1932, she was the daughter of the late John and Amosiena VanOlst. She was predeceased by her husband "Dick" Buck; and her brother Don VanOlst. She relished the role of "Gram" and is adored by her grandchildren, who cherish decades of shared memories and wisdom. Whether near or far, she maintained strong family relationships, and will be missed dearly by all her family members. Lynn never met a stranger, only a friend in the making, developing many close friendships over the years. She taught by example, the immeasurable value of love. Lynn was employed as a substitute teacher in the South Colonie School District and worked in the library at Colonie Central High School. She also worked as an exam proctor for the N.Y.S. Education Department. Lynn enjoyed morning walks and bird watching at local nature reserves. She loved her visits to coastal areas from Virginia to Maine, drawn to the beaches and wildlife. More than anything, she appreciated the company of family and friends. She had a lifelong commitment to her churches, Pine Grove and Jonesville United Methodist, volunteering often at sales and dinners. She stayed active in her Coburg Village community, working in the library and store, and participating in the craft club. She is survived by her son Dwight Buck; daughter Sue (Fred) Gliesing; and granddaughters, Julie and Kelsey Gliesing. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Donations may be made in her memory to an organization of one's choice. To express condolences please visit www.CatricalaFuneralHome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 23, 2019