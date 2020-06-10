Smith, Lynn C. (Cummings) RENSSELAER Lynn C. (Cummings) Smith, 65, died at 6:50 p.m. on Sunday, June 7, 2020, while in the ICU of St. Peter's Hospital, Albany. Her cousin and friend, Sue Butler, was at her side and she had had time with her brother, Ed Cummings, in the afternoon. She is now at peace after suffering cancers and complications for eight years (2012). Lynn was born on May 27, 1955, in Albany to her parents, the late Edward Lewis Cummings and Dora S. DeGiule Cummings. Lynn lived her entire life in Rensselaer. Lynn attended St. John's Academy, until it closed at the end of her junior year. She then graduated from Columbia High School. After Hudson Valley Community College, she began her career with N.Y.S. at the Department of Criminal Justice Services (1974). After holding different jobs in various departments, she retired as a payroll specialist/trainer from the Comptroller's Office (2010). Lynn was a very conscientious worker throughout the 36 years she was with the state of New York. It is said that Lynn started every day wanting to do her very best and she always did. Loving friends, who had worked with Lynn, mentioned that she was a thorough trainer and a very understanding, loving and considerate person. Lynn was extremely devoted to her pets: Callie Anne, her American Cocker Spaniel; Poppy, her 27 year old parrot, she raised from a hatchling, and Corey, her Russian tortoise. She loved and missed her English Spaniels, Chelsey and Lacy; and her tortoise, Parker. Her animals were everything to her; bringing her great joy. Lynn loved her friends, family, and pets. She enjoyed reading, her favorite author, Danielle Steele; watching QVC; and, loved going to the ocean (had many Cape Cod vacations over the years). Talking and being with people brought her much happiness. Lynn was predeceased by her beloved, Robert J. "Bob" Sauer. Lynn is survived by her brother, Edward J. (Sue) Cummings, her maternal aunts, many cousins and friends. The funeral will be in the W.J. Lyons Jr. Funeral Home, 1700 Washington Ave., Rensselaer on Thursday at 1 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited and may call prior to the service on Thursday from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Masks are required and social distancing will be observed. Interment will be in the Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, East Greenbush. Contributions in Lynn's name may be made to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204. Condolence page at www.wjlyonsfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 10, 2020.