Carpentier, Lynn M. GREEN ISLAND Lynne M. Connery Carpentier, 64, died on Thursday, May 28, 2020, peacefully at her home in Green Island surrounded by her family. She was born in Troy on February 17, 1956, the daughter of Helen T. Connery "Nana" and the Late Raymond A. Connery "Pip" of Green Island. Lynne was a lifelong resident of Green Island and was a graduate of Heatly High School. Lynne began her career in the N.Y.S. Unified Court System immediately after high school and remained there for her entire career. One of Lynne's many hobbies was bowling and was a member of multiple leagues throughout the Capital District. She also loved being around her family, singing, dancing and playing games. Lynne loved all her family.She was the beloved mother of Raymond H. "Tude" Hebert III of Troy (Jennifer Hebert), Lt. Matthew H. "Tat" Hebert, U.S. Navy (Lt. Constance Hebert, U.S. Navy) of Chesapeake, Va., Christopher H. "Christafink" Hebert (Tamara Robinson) of Green Island and Kimberly A. (Punky) Amash of Watervliet; proud Mimmi of Raymond, Mark, Jayden, Skylar, Helena, Madison, Abigail, Kristina, and Chloe; dear sister of the late Raymond Connery Jr. (Sherry Connery) of Watervliet, Jeannie Mailloux (Robert Mailloux) of Green Island, Diane Wolfe (Jerry Wolfe) of West Sand Lake the late David Mendoca of Menands and the late Susan Towne (Scott Towne) of Gansevoort. She was predeceased by her special nephew Robert (Dee Dee) Mailloux and is survived by several nieces and nephews. Due to the current pandemic, funeral services for Lynne will be held privately on Tuesday, June 2, for her family at the Parker Bros. Memorial in Watervliet. The Rite of Committal and burial will follow at 12:30 p.m. in Saint Michael's Cemetery in Waterford. For those who would like to remember Lynne in a special way, donations may be made to the Veterans Miracle Center, 10 Interstate Ave., Albany, NY, 12205 in her memory. Friends are encouraged to visit parkerbrosmemorial.com to share a memory or to leave a message of condolence for Lynne's family.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 31, 2020.