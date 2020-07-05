Skelly, Lynn M. DELMAR Lynn M. Skelly, 70, passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at St. Peter's Hospital. Born on January 6, 1950, Lynn was the daughter of the late Edward W. and Mildred D. Skelly. She was a lifelong resident of Delmar, and a member of St. Thomas the Apostle Church. Lynn attended Cazenovia College with a focus in fashion merchandising. Her most recent employment was in fashion retail at Macy's. Lynn had an artistic soul and took great pleasure in visiting the museums of New York City throughout her life. Lynn is survived by her cousin Ann Patrice Carrigan SSJ; her dear and longtime friend Virginia Smith, and many other friends. Lynn will be missed by all who knew and loved her. A graveside prayer service will be held on Friday, July 10, at 1 p.m. in the Calvary Cemetery in Glenmont for those wishing to attend. applebeefuneralhome.com