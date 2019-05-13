Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lynn M. Strunk. View Sign Service Information Raymond E Bond Funeral Home 1015 Kinderhook Ave Valatie , NY 12184 (518)-758-7031 Send Flowers Obituary

Strunk, Lynn M. VALATIE Lynn M. Strunk, age 89, departed this world for Heaven on Saturday, May 11, 2019. Born in Little Falls, N.Y., she was the daughter of Frank Martinovic and Paulina Martinovic. Lynn is survived by her daughter, Mary Stunk (Tony Mustari); daughter, Aimee Strunk-Reinoehl (Michael Reinoehl); and grandchildren, Summer and Madelynn Reinoehl. She is predeceased by late husband Joseph Strunk. Lynn was a loving and devoted wife, a wonderful mother and grandmother and a loyal and loving friend to many. She cherished those relationships throughout her life. Her family and friends were blessed by her presence in their lives and her loving and compassionate spirit will be forever remembered by those she touched. She was a successful business women owning and operating Lynn M. Strunk Realty for over 30 years. In 1958, her strong belief and devotion to family led her and other state trooper's wives to organize an effort to have the state reduce the work week from 126 hours to 60 hours. She and her dear friend, Hilah Grenci, on behalf of all of the trooper's wives and with the support of Assemblyman Willard Drumm and others, petitioned the Governor for this change. Later that year the Governor approved their request. Calling hours will be Tuesday, May 14, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Bonds Funeral Home in Valatie, N.Y. A Mass will be held at St. John the Baptist Church in Valatie on Wednesday, May 15, at 11 a.m. to celebrate her life. For those who would like to, a donation to the New York State Police Troopers Foundation would be appreciated.







