Landrigan, Lynne A. EAST GREENBUSH Lynne A. Landrigan (Lyte), age 64 of East Greenbush, died unexpectedly on October 3, 2019. Lynne was born in Albany, to Phillip C. (deceased) and Helen T. Lyte (deceased) on October 10, 1954. She graduated Maple Hill High School and attended Hudson Valley Community College. Lynne retired after a long career in New York State government service. Lynne is survived by her daughter, Alia L. Scheilding (Meghan Malone); and numerous siblings, nieces and nephews. A lifelong nature lover, Lynne spent many hours walking the woods and creeks in Brookview and Nassau. Her love of cats and nature enriched her life. Private funeral services will be held at a later date.
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 10, 2019