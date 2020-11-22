Womer, Lynne F. SCHENECTADY Lynne F. Womer passed away peacefully at the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital on November 17, 2020, after a courageous battle with primary pulmonary hypertension. Her loving family was by her side - with special support being given by her daughter, Francine. Lynne was born in Albany on May 24, 1946, the daughter of the late Francis and Anna Mae Gonyea. She graduated from the Vincentian Institute in 1964. She was married on May 27, 1967, to Donald J. Womer of Albany. Lynne worked for many years at the University of Albany. She enjoyed volunteering for The Community Hospice. Lynne is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Donald; and their two children, Francine Amiot and Matt Womer (Lauren); cherished grandchildren, Adam Amiot (Izabela) and Claire Amiot. She is also survived by her sister, Sandra LaPerche (Edwin); brother-in-law, Earl Womer (Jacqueline); sister-in-law, Mary Mazurkiewicz (the late John) and their families. She is also survived by many beloved lifelong friends. Her warm, welcoming way will always be remembered by all of those who came across her path in life. She had a beautiful smile, a kind, gentle soul and was quick to laugh. She enjoyed her friends and family immensely. She was generous of spirit and eager to assist those in need of a helping hand. The family would like to thank Doctor Laura Pica, The Community Hospice, and dear friends, Nancy and Paul Doyle, and Joanne Meagher. Due to current circumstances, a private service will be held at the convenience of the family. The family asks that memorials in Lynne's name be made to the Joshua Mountain Ministries, 1071 Joshua Lane, Altamont, NY, 12009, or (518) 365-0164. To send messages to the family, kindly go to her online guestbook at SimpleChoicesCremation.com
