Cossey, Lynne M. MALTA Lynne M. Cossey, 65, passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. She was born in Los Angeles, Calif. on March 10, 1954, to LeRoy and Mary Bessette. Lynne was a groomer at the Harness Track in Saratoga for many years. She was an animal lover and rescued many dogs. She was a member of VFW Post 358 Ladies Auxiliary and American Legion Post 234 Ladies Auxiliary, tending bar at the Posts for many years. Lynne is survived by her husband, Donald Cossey; brothers, LeRoy Bessette (Valerie DellaRocco), Christopher Bessette (Henrietta), and Mark Bessette (Michele); her beloved nieces and nephews, Ralph, Jennifer, Susan, Erin, Heather, Josh, Eric and Ashley. Relatives and friends are invited to call from 1 to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 11 at Armer Funeral Home, Inc., 39 East High St., Ballston Spa. A service will be held at 2 p.m. A celebration of life will follow at the VFW, 68 East North St., Ballston Spa. Memorial contributions in memory of Lynne may be made to the Saratoga County Animal Shelter, 6010 County Farm Road, Ballston Spa, NY 12020. Online remembrances may be made at armerfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 8, 2020