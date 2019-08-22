Glushkina, Lyusyena ALBANY Lyusyena Glushkina, age 92, of the B'nai B'rith Apartments on Hudson Avenue, died at the Daughters of Sarah Nursing Home on August 20, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Leonid Rozenkvit; loving mother of Aleksander Gans and his wife Mila of Albany; and cherished grandmother of Eugene Gans and Marianna Dean. She is also survived by her sister, Emma Graizel; four great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. on Friday, August 23, at Levine Memorial Chapel, 649 Washington Ave., Albany. Interment will follow the service in the Independent Benevolent Cemetery, Albany. To leave the family an online condolence please visit levinememorialchapel.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 22, 2019