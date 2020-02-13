Hanley, M. Andrea (Volk) LOUDONVILLE M. Andrea (Volk) Hanley, age 74, passed away suddenly at her home on February 10, 2020. She was born in Albany, the daughter of the late Arnold and Marion Volk. She was predeceased by her brother Gary; and her son Kevin. Andrea graduated from Vincentian Institute and from St. Peter's Hospital School of Nursing in 1966. She worked for Dr. Herbert Abbott for 26 years, before retiring. She had a summer home in Cape Cod, where she enjoyed spending time with her family and walking Paine's Creek Beach at sunset. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Joseph Gene Hanley; four children: Daniel (Tami) Hanley, Jason (Jill) Hanley, Greg Hanley, and Kaitlin Hanley (Tim Bachman); three sisters: Joy Shope, Jill Bearup, and Judy Volk; six grandchildren: Liam, Kiernan, Taryn, Ashlyn, Emma, and Sara; and her loving dog Chewie. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her calling hours on Friday, February 14, from 4 to 8 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals. 343 New Karner Road, Colonie. All are invited to attend her funeral Mass on Saturday at 10 a.m. in St. Pius X Church, 23 Crumitie Rd, Loudonville. Interment will be private in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the American Red Cross of Eastern New York, 33 Everett Road, Albany, NY, 12205.
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 13, 2020