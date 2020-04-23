Hughes, M. Brian LOUDONVILLE M. Brian Hughes died suddenly on April 18, 2020, at his home in Loudonville. He was born on June 25, 1946, to Mary Ellen (Dunn) Hughes and Martin J. Hughes. Brian grew up in Newtonville, and he graduated from St. Pius (1960), Shaker High School (1964), and Siena College (1973). Brian is survived by his wife of 50 years, Marta Pat (Campos) Hughes; his daughter Bridget Hughes Graber (Brian); his two grandchildren, Madeleine, and Aidan; his brothers, Martin J. Hughes III (Dianne), and Peter D. Hughes (Sandra). He also will be missed by the Keefe family; his lifelong best friend, William Picotte (Susan); and his nephews, John Hughes (Carrie Ann), Matthew Hughes (Amie), and Mark Hughes (Heather); and his niece, Shannon Hartz (Scott). Brian started his career by working for the Missouri Pacific Railroad and the D&H Railroad. He then spent the rest of his career in the banking industry as a commercial lender for Chase, Key Bank and M&T Bank. He retired in 2015 after a successful career. Brian served in the Medical Unit of the Army Reserves for six years. One of Brian's great loves was Lake George and spending time on the water with his close friends, especially Bill. He was a devout N.Y. Yankees and Siena fan. He also loved spending time with his loyal Cairn Terrier, Tess who passed away at the age of 19 just four weeks ago. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date once social commemorative gatherings are permitted. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Siena College at siena.edu/giving or the National Multiple Sclerosis Society at mymsaa.org. To leave a message of condolence for the family online please visit BowenandParkerbros.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 23, 2020