Fuda, Rev. Mother M. Carmel PBVM WATERVLIET Reverend Mother M. Carmel Fuda, P.B.V.M., passed peacefully from this life into eternal life on Thursday, October 17, 2019, at the age of 88. The funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, October 21, at 11 a.m. in the Chapel of St. Colman's Home, Watervliet and the Rite of Committal and the interment will follow the Mass in St. Colman's Cemetery. Reverend Mother Carmel will be received into the Chapel on Sunday at 2 p.m. at which time a prayer service will be held. Religious, family and friends are invited and may also visit the Chapel on Sunday from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. A complete obituary will appear in Sunday's newspaper. Please visit parkerbrosmemorial.com to leave a message of condolence and for driving directions.
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 19, 2019