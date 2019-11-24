Albany Times Union Obituaries
Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home
1550 Route 9
Clifton Park, NY 12065
(518) 371-5454
Calling hours
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home
1550 Route 9
Clifton Park, NY 12065
Funeral
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Mary's Church, Crescent
86 Church Hill Road
Waterford, NY
Interment
Following Services
St. Joseph's Cemetery
Troy, NY
Ambuhl, M. Carol CLIFTON PARK M. Carol Ambuhl, 71, beloved wife of the late Edward R. Ambuhl, passed away on November 20, 2019, at Samaritan Hospital in Troy. Born in Troy, she was the daughter of the late Master Sgt. John F. and Marion Theresa Biette Maloney. Carol graduated Norfolk Catholic High School in Virginia and was a graduate of Hudson Valley Community College and Siena College where she earned her degrees in accounting. She retired as a supervisor for N.Y.S. Department of Tax and Finance in Albany. For the latter part of her life, Carol enjoyed the company of her godson and cousins, Daniel, Tina and Belicia Biette, while residing with them. Carol loved being surrounded by the grandkids, Aiden and Liliana Brevort. Carol was a communicant of St. Mary's Church, Crescent, where she was a member of Maryknoll and Building Bridges. Carol enjoyed traveling to Ireland and taking trips to Guatemala and Florida. She loved her dog Gideon and enjoyed being surrounded by her family. Carol is also survived by her uncle George M. Maloney of Green Cove Springs, Fla. and many cousins. The family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff at Samaritan Hospital Hospice and nursing staff on the fourth floor, as well as Cathy Hennessey for her loving care over the last two years. The funeral will be held on Tuesday, November 26, at 9 a.m. in St. Mary's Church, Crescent, 86 Church Hill Road, Waterford. Interment immediately following the funeral Mass will be held in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Troy. Calling hours will be held on Monday, November 25, from 6-8 p.m. at the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, 1550 Route 9, Clifton Park. Memorial contributions may be made to The Community Hospice Foundation, 310 S. Manning Blvd, Albany, NY, 12208, in memory of M. Carol Ambuhl. Please express your online condolences by visiting Emerickfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 24, 2019
