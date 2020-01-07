Elder, M. Elizabeth COLONIE M. Elizabeth Elder, 99, passed away peacefully on January 5, 2020. Elizabeth is survived by her children, Barbara Fuller (Terry) and Mary Ann Downing. She was the loving "Mem Mem" to M. Premkumar Fuller and M. Kavita Fuller Dobbs (Quan) and "GiGi" to Jayden A. Fuller, Amirah K. Dobbs and Kaiya I. Dobbs. She will also be remembered by her sister Mae Wilga and her nieces and nephews. A calling hour will be held on Thursday, January 9, from 12:30 p.m.- 1:30 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Road, Watervliet, N.Y. A funeral service will begin at 1:30 p.m. with interment following in Albany Rural Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Albany City Mission or Estherville Animal Shelter, 100 Russell Road, Greenfield, NY 12833. To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 7, 2020