Service Information
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
181 Troy Schenectady Road
Watervliet, NY
12189
(518)-272-2824
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
181 Troy Schenectady Road
Watervliet, NY 12189
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
1:30 PM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
181 Troy Schenectady Road
Watervliet, NY 12189
View Map
Obituary
Elder, M. Elizabeth COLONIE M. Elizabeth Elder, 99, passed away peacefully on January 5, 2020. Elizabeth is survived by her children, Barbara Fuller (Terry) and Mary Ann Downing. She was the loving "Mem Mem" to M. Premkumar Fuller and M. Kavita Fuller Dobbs (Quan) and "GiGi" to Jayden A. Fuller, Amirah K. Dobbs and Kaiya I. Dobbs. She will also be remembered by her sister Mae Wilga and her nieces and nephews. A calling hour will be held on Thursday, January 9, from 12:30 p.m.- 1:30 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Road, Watervliet, N.Y. A funeral service will begin at 1:30 p.m. with interment following in Albany Rural Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Albany City Mission or Estherville Animal Shelter, 100 Russell Road, Greenfield, NY 12833. To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com

