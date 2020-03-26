Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for M. Irene Thompson. View Sign Service Information DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, Inc. 39 South Main Street Mechanicville , NY 12118 (518)-664-4500 Send Flowers Obituary

Thompson, M. Irene MECHANICVILLE M. Irene Thompson, 86, longtime resident of Ensign Avenue, died peacefully at Baptist Health Nursing & Rehab Center on March 23, 2020, after a long illness. Born in Mechanicville on July 22, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Max and Florence Strubel; and wife of the late Britton Thompson, who died in 1995. A homemaker most of her life, Irene was extremely patriotic and loved her country and flag. She was a huge Bob Seager music fan, had a great Owl collection at home and was also a strong supporter of John F. Kennedy, having one time served as one of his campaign workers. She was also a proud graduate of the class of 1951 and was always involved in its reunion committee. Irene had several cats throughout her life that she loved and was a animal lover in general. In addition to her parents and husband Britt, Irene was predeceased by her siblings, Max and Jerry Strubel. Survivors include her children, Mark (Lorraine) Thompson of Stillwater, and Elaine (Lawrence) Ahern and Scott (Phyllis) Thompson, both of Mechanicville; grandchildren, Jeremy and Michael (Autumn) Thompson, Shane McBride (Stephanie), Miranda (Paul) Malinowski, Courtney Floud, Courtney (Scott) Daigle and Robert and Timothy Bultman; as well as 16 great-grandchildren and many loving nieces and nephews. Current services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Entombment will follow in St. Paul's Cemetery. Calling hours and a memorial Mass will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204 in loving memory of Irene Thompson.







