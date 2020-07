Manny, M. Joan Granger MENANDS M. Joan Granger Manny, died on Monday, March 30, 2020, at home. Wife of the late Raymond J. Manny; and daughter of the late Dr. John C. Granger, DDS and Marion Claessens Granger. She is survived by several nieces and nephews. Services were held privately for the family. A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated by Reverend Kofi Amissah in St. Joan of Arc Church in Menands. Interment followed in St. Mary's Cemetery in Troy.