O'Neill, M. Lynne ALBANY M. Lynne O'Neill, 77, peacefully passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Larry and Myrlle O'Neill. Lynne attended Albany elementary schools and was a graduate of the Academy of the Holy Names and the College of St. Rose. As a member of Mensa, Lynne continually sought to expand her knowledge and education as an avid reader and by attending classes at the University of Notre Dame in South Bend, Ind., as well as visiting several other states. A world traveler, Lynne also took classes at the University of Oxford and Trinity College, both in England, a favorite and frequent destination. Through the years, she spent time enjoying the sights and cultures of Ireland, Jamaica, Greece, Majorca, Japan, Australia, and Kenya, Africa. It was always exciting for Lynne to plan the next adventure she'd find while on vacation from her position as a Supervisor with the N.Y.S. Dept. of Family and Child Services from which, after many years, she retired. Lynne is survived by her siblings, Kevin (Jean) O'Neill, Erin (George Williams) O'Neill, and Lauren O'Neill Nantista; as well as her nephews, Brendan (Allison) O'Neill and Eamonn (John) O'Neill; nieces, Shannon O'Neill (Samson), Victor and Emelia (Mike Berger) O'Neill; and great-nephews, Liam and Declan O'Neill, Quinn Victor, and Lukas O'Neill Berger. Calling hours will be held at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie on Sunday, January 12, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., with a service to follow.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 10, 2020