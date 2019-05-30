Gil, Mabel Egan ALBANY Mabel Egan Gil, 97 of Albany, passed away on May 28, 2019, in the comfort of her home and surrounded by her loving family. Born on May 22, 1922, in Cwmgwrach, Wales, she was the fourth child of Jeremiah and Mary Agnes Ahern-O'Sullivan Egan. Mabel was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers, James, Jerome, and Brother John Mark Egan, F.C.F.; her sisters, Eileen Egan and Benedictine Sister Kathleen Egan OSB; and her loving and devoted husband of 59 years, Deacon Joseph Gil. Mabel was the mother of ten children, 18 grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. Mabel was a pacifist, a political activist, and civil rights organizer. Her life was devoted to making changes in the structures that marginalized and exploited the poor and disenfranchised. She was involved in the peace and civil rights movement. Mabel worked with Caesar Chavez and was a friend of Dorothy Day of the Catholic Worker and Mother Teresa of Calcutta. She co-founded Housewives Concerned to educate women about the health consequences of pesticides and chemicals in their food. In 1970 she was involved in the first Earth Day in New York City. Mabel worked in the N.Y.S. Legislature as a member of the Northeast Task Force for Food and Farm Policy. She created bills for sustainable agriculture, protection of farmers and consumers, including proper labeling of ingredients, buying local produce, creating farmers' markets, defining organic, and taking MSG out of baby food. The N.Y.S. Assembly honored her work implementing legislation for the Community Garden program. Mabel was instrumental in working on the bill to support 'Good Faith Food' which enables supermarkets to donate large amounts of food to pantries. She initiated the state non-driver's license identification program. Mabel will be remembered by those closest to her for her love and loyalty to family, her brilliant intellect, her quick wit, and her compassion and efforts towards peace and justice. A memorial Mass will be celebrated on Friday, May 31, at 11 a.m. in the Shrine Church of Our Lady of the Americas, 283 Central Ave., Albany. Online condolences may be offered at meyersfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on May 30, 2019