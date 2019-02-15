Carll, Mabel P. ALBANY Mabel P. Carll, age 78, went to be with her Lord on February 13, 2019, after a brief illness at her home. She was born in Lenoxdale, Mass., the daughter of the late Francis and Mabel Qualtieri. She was predeceased by her three sisters, Adelaide Foreman, Shirley Anne Qualtieri and Rose Siegel; and her son, James Carll. Mabel is survived by her daughter, Cindy (Daniel) Leffler; her son, Daniel (Barbara) Carll; her sister, Frances Berghela; the greatest joys of her life, her grandchildren, Brandon and Amber Swim, Michael and Ian Leffler and Danette Carll; two great-grandchildren, Damon and Eli Swim; and lifelong friends, Delores and Gene Messercola, Patty Lochner, Sally McCarthy, Barbara and Bobby Hulett. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the calling hours on Monday, February 18, from 4-6 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie. Interment will be in the spring, relatives and friends will be notified by the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mabel's memory to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204.
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY 12205
(518) 456-4442
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 15, 2019