Hicks, Macoy Austin Daniel COLONIE Macoy Austin Daniel Hicks, 20, left this Earth for Heaven on February 11, 2019. Born in Newburgh, N.Y., Macoy was a 2016 graduate of Colonie Central High School. Macoy served our country in the U.S. Navy, spending nearly a year in Washington, D.C. as a ceremonial guardsman. He was most recently a sailor on the USS Nimitz in Bremerton, Wash. Macoy had a beautiful vibrant soul that could put a smile anyone's face and will be deeply missed by many. Survivors include his parents, Michael and Jolee Hicks and his loving sister Sienna Hicks of Albany; grandparents, Patsy and Jerry Coyle of Newburgh, Patrick and Carole Agostino formerly of Wilton, and Wanda Bonefont of Amsterdam; his great-grandpa Jimmy "Pa" and great-grandma Mama Luz; as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins who loved him dearly. Macoy was preceded by great-grandparents, Thirza and George Markle; and grandfather George Burbes. Visitation will be held at Dufresne and Cavanaugh Funeral Home, 149 Old Loudon Rd, Latham on Friday, February 22, from 3-7 p.m. Funeral services will be held in the Life Church of Latham, 687 Watervliet Shaker Rd, Latham, on Saturday, February 23, at 10 a.m. A private burial will follow in the Albany Rural Cemetery for family and close friends. Fair winds and following Seas, Sailor. For directions, information, to light a memory candle or order flowers for the family please visit www.dufresneandcavanaugh.com. Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary