Albany Times Union Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home Ltd.
149 Old Loudon Road
Latham, NY 12110
(518) 785-8161
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home Ltd.
149 Old Loudon Road
Latham, NY 12110
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Life Church of Latham
687 Watervliet Shaker Rd
Latham, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Macoy Hicks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Macoy Austin Daniel Hicks

Obituary Condolences

Macoy Austin Daniel Hicks Obituary
Hicks, Macoy Austin Daniel COLONIE Macoy Austin Daniel Hicks, 20, left this Earth for Heaven on February 11, 2019. Born in Newburgh, N.Y., Macoy was a 2016 graduate of Colonie Central High School. Macoy served our country in the U.S. Navy, spending nearly a year in Washington, D.C. as a ceremonial guardsman. He was most recently a sailor on the USS Nimitz in Bremerton, Wash. Macoy had a beautiful vibrant soul that could put a smile anyone's face and will be deeply missed by many. Survivors include his parents, Michael and Jolee Hicks and his loving sister Sienna Hicks of Albany; grandparents, Patsy and Jerry Coyle of Newburgh, Patrick and Carole Agostino formerly of Wilton, and Wanda Bonefont of Amsterdam; his great-grandpa Jimmy "Pa" and great-grandma Mama Luz; as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins who loved him dearly. Macoy was preceded by great-grandparents, Thirza and George Markle; and grandfather George Burbes. Visitation will be held at Dufresne and Cavanaugh Funeral Home, 149 Old Loudon Rd, Latham on Friday, February 22, from 3-7 p.m. Funeral services will be held in the Life Church of Latham, 687 Watervliet Shaker Rd, Latham, on Saturday, February 23, at 10 a.m. A private burial will follow in the Albany Rural Cemetery for family and close friends. Fair winds and following Seas, Sailor. For directions, information, to light a memory candle or order flowers for the family please visit www.dufresneandcavanaugh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home Ltd.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home Ltd.
Download Now