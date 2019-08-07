Guest Book View Sign Service Information New Comer Cremations & Funerals 343 New Karner Rd Colonie , NY 12205 (518)-456-4442 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM New Comer Cremations & Funerals 343 New Karner Rd Colonie , NY 12205 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 9:00 AM All Saints Catholic Church 16 Homestead St. Albany , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

DiNardo, Maddalena COLONIE Maddalena DiNardo, 87 of Colonie, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 5, 2019, at Daughters of Sarah Nursing Center with her loving family by her side. Born in Italy on January 15, 1932, Maddalena was the daughter of the late Luigi and Rose (DelMese) Spiezio. Maddalena was a devoted wife of 36 years to the late Vincenzo DiNardo. Loving mother of Luigi (Lisa) DiNardo, Maria Conley and Rose DiNardo (Andy Peseka). Cherished grandmother of Stephanie, Nicolete, Maddalena, Marissa, Emily and Steven; and great-grandmother of Isabelle and Madison. Dearest sister of the late Antonio Spiezio, the late Giuseppina Russo, the late Nicola Spiezio and Mary Simeone. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Maddalena and her family immigrated to the United States in 1967 where they settled in Colonie. She worked in housekeeping at Albany Medical Center where she retired after 15 years of service. Maddalena attended Mass at All Saints Catholic Church in Albany, where she was strong in her faith and had a special devotion to the rosary. Maddalena enjoyed spending time with her family and especially her grandchildren. She loved cooking for her family, gardening and tending to her flowers. Maddalena enjoyed playing cards every Sunday (Scala Quaranta) with her sisters and friends. Relatives and friends may call from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, August 8, at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9 a.m. on Friday, August 9, in All Saints Catholic Church, 16 Homestead St., Albany (Behind CVS). Interment will follow the Mass in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery, Colonie. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the of Northeastern New York, 4 Pine West Plaza, Suite 405, Albany, NY, 12205. To Leave a special message for the family, please visit







DiNardo, Maddalena COLONIE Maddalena DiNardo, 87 of Colonie, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 5, 2019, at Daughters of Sarah Nursing Center with her loving family by her side. Born in Italy on January 15, 1932, Maddalena was the daughter of the late Luigi and Rose (DelMese) Spiezio. Maddalena was a devoted wife of 36 years to the late Vincenzo DiNardo. Loving mother of Luigi (Lisa) DiNardo, Maria Conley and Rose DiNardo (Andy Peseka). Cherished grandmother of Stephanie, Nicolete, Maddalena, Marissa, Emily and Steven; and great-grandmother of Isabelle and Madison. Dearest sister of the late Antonio Spiezio, the late Giuseppina Russo, the late Nicola Spiezio and Mary Simeone. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Maddalena and her family immigrated to the United States in 1967 where they settled in Colonie. She worked in housekeeping at Albany Medical Center where she retired after 15 years of service. Maddalena attended Mass at All Saints Catholic Church in Albany, where she was strong in her faith and had a special devotion to the rosary. Maddalena enjoyed spending time with her family and especially her grandchildren. She loved cooking for her family, gardening and tending to her flowers. Maddalena enjoyed playing cards every Sunday (Scala Quaranta) with her sisters and friends. Relatives and friends may call from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, August 8, at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9 a.m. on Friday, August 9, in All Saints Catholic Church, 16 Homestead St., Albany (Behind CVS). Interment will follow the Mass in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery, Colonie. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the of Northeastern New York, 4 Pine West Plaza, Suite 405, Albany, NY, 12205. To Leave a special message for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.