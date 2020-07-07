1/1
Madeline "Midge" Craft
Craft, Madeline "Midge" GLENMONT Madeline "Midge" Craft, 82, passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020, at Our Lady of Mercy Life Center. Born on May 22, 1938, in Windham, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Rudolph and Marion (Marilyn) Weir Jr. Tiny but fierce, Madeline worked the family farm where she and her husband shared their mutual interest as equine enthusiasts with each other, their children, and their friends. She also served as a dedicated bus aide for the Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk School District where she had many friends over the years. She was never afraid to give her children direction, to tell us right from wrong, or to share her opinion, whether you liked it or not. While she preferred a quiet and private life, Madeline was not shy when it came to her family, even if it meant being removed from the ball field for disagreeing with an umpire's call. In addition to her parents, Madeline was predeceased by her husband William "Bill" Craft; brothers, Lawrence "Butch" Weir, and Edgar "Bud" Seeley; and sister Cheryelle Eichorst. She is survived by her children, Diana (Paul) MacFarland, Maurice "Butch" (Laurie) Levine, Janice (Joe) Siniski, Kimberly (Pete) Landauer, Tracy Amsden, William (Libbie) Craft, Brian (Stacie) Craft, Kevin (Connie) Craft, and stepdaughter Kimberly (Dennis) Craft; brother Rudy (Deb) Weir, 21 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank the staff of Our Lady of Mercy Life Center in Guilderland for the wonderful care given to Madeline, who they affectionately referred to as Maddie. Remembrances are private at Madeline's request. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of one's choice Please see NewComerAlbany.com for more information.




Published in Albany Times Union on Jul. 7, 2020.
