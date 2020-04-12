Blanchard, Madeline M. WILLSBORO, N.Y. Madeline M. Blanchard, 82 of Reber/Willsboro, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 6, 2020. Born in Elizabethtown, N.Y. on September 23, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Duward Mason and the late Mabel (Baker) Mason. Madeline grew up in Reber, N.Y. and graduated from Willsboro Central High School in 1954. She later graduated from Champlain College in Plattsburgh. She is survived by her loving husband, Richard D. Blanchard; her sons, Richard (Christina Moulton) Rolston and Dwight (Karen) Rolston; her sister Janet (Fred) Van Ornam; seven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and many cousins. She was also predeceased by her granddaughter, Shannon Rolston. Funeral services will be private. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of the Hamilton Funeral Home, Peru, 518-643-9055. For full obituary, visit www.hamiltonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 12, 2020