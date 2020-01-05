|
|
Fountain-Guest, Madeline Ruth COHOES Madeline "Maddy" Ruth Fountain-Guest, 84 of Captain's Lookout Drive in Cohoes, died on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Hudson Park Rehab and Nursing Center in Albany after a brief illness. She was born in Cohoes and was the daughter of the late Robert and Elsie Subcleff Clark Sr. She was the wife of the late Robert Fountain who died in 1985 and C. Maynard Guest, MD who died in 2004. Maddy loved being surrounded by family and friends. She cooked fabulous meals, decorated beautifully appointed homes, and had a generous heart. Her younger years were spent gardening, turning old furniture into works of art, and enthusiastically creating beautiful oil paintings, a passion she carried on even after her eyesight failed. She will always be remembered for her family stories, her sense of humor, and the care and concern she always extended to the ones she loved. Maddy was employed by the state of New York for many years, first at the Department of Motor Vehicles and later at the Department of Health. She was the mother of Jennifer Jordan of Cohoes, and stepmother of Peter Guest of Petersburgh. She is also survived by her sisters, Shirley Tschumi and Elaine Bristol (Robert Foote), and brother, Kenneth Clark Sr. (Rita Laurella); as well as several nieces and nephews, and cherished cat, Buddy. She was predeceased by her stepson, Robert Fountain Jr.; brother Robert Clark Jr. and sister-in-law Gladys Cook Clark; sister, Joan O'Hara and brother-in-law William O'Hara; and brothers-in-law Harold Bristol and William Tschumi. The funeral service will be private and at the convenience of the family at the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, Clifton Park. Donations in memory of Maddy may be made to the Animal Protective Foundation, 53 Maple Ave., Glenville, NY 12302, 518-374-3944, ext. 115. For online condolences, please visit Gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 5, 2020