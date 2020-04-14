Kowalchyk, Madeline S. BRUNSWICK Madeline S. Kowalchyk, 90 of Brunswick, passed away at Eddy Heritage House on April 10, 2020. Madeline, the daughter of the late Paul and Aleksandra Serafin Stasiak and the widow of John J. Kowalchyk, was born at home in Maplewood. She was predeceased by her eight siblings and is survived by her three children, John P. Kowalchyk (Heidi), Mary Ann K. Dubin, and Cathy H. Kowalchyk; four granddaughters, Dana (JB) and their two daughters, Katelyn (Dan) and their four sons, Ali, and Melissa (Tim); many nieces - especially Helen; several nephews; and her treasured high school friend, Leona. Madeline graduated from Troy High School and Troy Business School. She worked at RPI, Trego, and Paul Insurance Company and then volunteered for many years at the Pinewoods Center and Sacred Heart School cafeteria. Madeline loved to sing - especially to her grandchildren, was a fabulous polka dancer, and an avid swimmer. Summers with her family were spent visiting all the local beaches, Brunswick Town Beach being a favorite well into her 80's. A small ceremony will be held for immediate family only at the Daniel D. Purcell Funeral Home with burial following in the St. Nicholas Ukrainian Orthodox Cemetery in Troy. Donations may be made in her name to the American Diabetes Association. Since we cannot celebrate her life publicly at this time, please have a toast to Madeline in her favorite way of celebrating with a large bowl of ice cream.
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 14, 2020